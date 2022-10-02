Oct. 2, 2000

Superintendent Brian Balvage noted a gradual declining enrollment at Franklin, which has lost 186 students in the last two years.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Bridge in Cranberry closed

  • From staff reports

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township’s website.

Community Playhouse to hold auditions

  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its “Christmas Wishes” production at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, upstairs in the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.

Getting it Right

Representatives from the Training Modernization Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City last week to meet with local career and technology center officials.

Tri-county area's jobless rate rises

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Grove board hears presentation on debt service

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.

About People

90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent …

Tri-county gas prices see little change

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area barely budged compared with the previous week, and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.90, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.