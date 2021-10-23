Rocky Grove High School seniors Lindsey Shorts and Nathan Swacha pin red ribbons on Rachel Berry and Katlyn Bell while Ryan Holden waits his turn Friday at Rocky Grove Elementary School. The children are participating in Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to promote awareness of drug and alcohol problems in the community.
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants again this week beginning Sunday night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday night. The area being flushed is the North Side of town. Flushing will be done in all sections except the Hasson Heights area.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…
November is coming, and that means more deer are on the move. November is the most dangerous month in Pennsylvania for deer-car accidents, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a clock tower tour honoring the late John Mogle at 2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, (the former New Bethlehem Bank), 301 Broad St.
70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353. A celebration with family and fri…
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.
Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.
HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.