A new state policy calls for a seal to be affixed to diplomas of Pennsylvania high school graduates based on each student’s performance based on the PSSA test. During its regular meeting Monday, Franklin School Board sent a message to the state Board of Education and Department of Education saying that the district does not want the state labeling Franklin graduates based on one test.
Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.
Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.
Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Yvonne Saadi will lead efforts of her office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 election.
TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but four of five counties reported at least one death.
People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.
SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…