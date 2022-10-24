Oct. 24, 2000

A new state policy calls for a seal to be affixed to diplomas of Pennsylvania high school graduates based on each student’s performance based on the PSSA test. During its regular meeting Monday, Franklin School Board sent a message to the state Board of Education and Department of Education saying that the district does not want the state labeling Franklin graduates based on one test.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Husband's coaxing leads to woman's new toy store
Community News

Husband's coaxing leads to woman's new toy store

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.

Community News

Correction

Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.

Community News

Children can 'Bowl With Heroes' today in Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.

Community News

PASSHE seeks more investment into students

  • From staff reports

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.

Community News

Getting It Right

In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Titusville United Way receives $55,000

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Community News

Group to hold rally Sunday

  • From staff reports

The Clarion reproductive rights group, Indivisible: Outcry, will hold a final rally before Election Day on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clarion County Courthouse.

Community News

Cranberry OKs bike share program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.

Community News

CLA to welcome podcast host for fundraiser

  • From staff reports

Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.

Community News

About People

SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…