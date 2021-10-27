Oct. 27, 1999
Long lines of traffic roll slowly through downtown Franklin Tuesday as the eastbound lanes of Liberty Street were milled and paved, The project was done to eliminate the deep wheel ruts in the roadway from years of heavy traffic.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from Venango and Forest counties has decreased but has increased in Clarion County over the past seven days.
The Oil Region Alliance will dedicate a new visitor center at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The City of Franklin’s events/marketing office and Franklin businesses and organizations will hand out treats or coupons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Liberty Street.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.
PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.
An additional $3,005 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $20,514.
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is partnering with public libraries on a museum pass program to increase access to and knowledge of the museum and park.
CLARION — It’s early in the budget process, but Clarion County commissioners say they don’t see a need for a tax increase in 2022.
Oct. 26, 1999
The Wesley Grange fall buckwheat cake and sausage supper has been postponed until next spring because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 infection rate might be in the area in early November.
A preliminary report says a single-engine plane that made an emergency landing in a Clarion County field on Saturday “experienced engine issues” prior to making the landing.
Franklin School District announced Monday the junior-senior high school will be closed today through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
Cranberry School Board members heard Monday that food shortages are becoming more severe in the district.
The recent surge in the price of gas may seem spooky this Halloween, but it’s not frightening people away from driving as demand continues to rise.
The Venango County Historical Society is attempting to purchase a Wooton desk that belonged to the late Gen. Charles Miller, which is currently available at auction.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to posthumously honor the late Fred McIlhattan, a lifelong Knox resident who served as state representative for the 63rd District from 1997 to 2008.
Edible Arrangements in Franklin is still for sale as a new owner is being sought to take over the franchise.
A future ready comprehensive plan for the Valley Grove School District, created to provide a consistent strategy for delivering and measuring an education within the district that’s “continuously improving,” is due to be submitted Nov. 30.
Good Hope and Zion Lutheran Ministry will prepare free Thanksgiving meals for delivery to senior citizens and homebound residents in the Oil City area. Reservations are now being accepted.
Sarah Lynn Hargenrader, daughter of David and Carmen Hargenrader of Moon Township and granddaughter of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going o…
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson’s office.
Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today.
Oct. 25, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…
Zonta Club — Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Oct. 19 at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
The Franklin Kiwanis Club will hold a centennial celebration dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.
An additional $4,505 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $17,509.
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants again this week beginning Sunday night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday night. The area being flushed is the North Side of town. Flushing will be done in all sections except the Hasson Heights area.
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
Oct. 23, 1999
Matric Limited, a Seneca-based electronics contract manufacturer, will mark its 50th anniversary on Dec. 6.
November is coming, and that means more deer are on the move. November is the most dangerous month in Pennsylvania for deer-car accidents, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with the city’s vacuum machine next week in the following areas:
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from his office.
