Oct. 30, 2000
Nick Bodnar of Franklin graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a doctorate in public policy and administrative studies. Bodnar works as an administrator in the Cranberry Area School District.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nick Bodnar of Franklin graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a doctorate in public policy and administrative studies. Bodnar works as an administrator in the Cranberry Area School District.
Oct. 30, 2000
Oil City Council members on Thursday approved putting the multi-million dollar East Second Street project out to bid.
The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division has announced a merger and upgrade in services for residents in Venango County.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander provided an update on PennDOT’s plans for interstate bridges in the state at the Clarion Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual fall legislative breakfast Friday morning.
The Cranberry Township General Authority has received a $2,636,675 loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to construct a new 350-gallon-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant.
Friday, Oct. 28
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the hospital in Seneca.
Clarion TOPS
Clarion Class of 1960
Dennis and Jane Hickman of Emlenton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Oct. 28, 2000
Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City will again deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly, shut-ins and homebound members of the community on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.
Black Bear Hemp Dispensary will open its third store in November.
Halloween is right around the corner, which means many elated children will be cruising through local neighborhoods on the hunt for candy Monday evening.
Paul Adomites, who calls himself “the hardest working sitdown comic in the tri-county area,” will present a comedy show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.
JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold an open house Saturday, Nov. 12, where prospective students and families can learn more about available programs.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of the region saw a decline or remained flat.
Oct. 27, 2000
The Oil City Arts Council’s Black and White Ball will be held Friday in the Annex to the National Transit Building.
Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools will present the musical “Tuck Everlasting” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the Franklin auditorium.
Hope 21 Ministry is collecting dresses for its annual “A Dress For You” event.
Clarion County commissioners unanimously approved pay increases for elected officials at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College held its first open house on Tuesday at its recently opened Franklin location in the Galena Building on Liberty Street.
Clarion County has its eye on you.
Debra Sobina has been hired as the new executive vice president of the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism.
The Franklin Area School District French Club and Sandycreek Elementary School are collaborating to conduct language lessons throughout the school year.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.
The Cranberry Area school board, on Monday evening, heard an update on Phase 2 of the district’s site improvement plan.
Oct. 26, 2000
Two Mile Run County Park’s first Boo Mile Run Trunk or Treat event, complete with a Haunted Hustle 5K, was a screaming success last weekend.
ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …
This year’s Friends for Food Campaign is continuing and has raised $15,182 so far.
Two Oil City School District teachers were recognized and received grants from the Venango County chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
The Belles Lettres Club is holding its annual Anything and Everything Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse at 405 W. First St. in Oil City.
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Halloween fundraiser on Friday.