With Applefest only two days away, Franklin is showing its spirit by displaying apples everywhere — in store windows, on flags above the sidewalks, in City Hall. Businesses with any way to work an apple theme into their merchandise are doing so.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The Franklin General Authority has expressed concern about a Pennsylvania Senate bill that would require state-regulated asset management plans for water and sewer entities if they are to be eligible for state and federal funding.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.
90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent …