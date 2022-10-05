Oct. 5, 2000

The effort to find funding for a traffic light at the intersection of the Polk cutoff and Pittsburgh Road (Route 8) is progressing, but with an estimated cost of $100,000, it still has a long way to go.

Titusville Moose honors responders
Titusville Moose honors responders

After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

AP

Bridge in Cranberry closed

  • From staff reports

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township’s website.

Community Playhouse to hold auditions

  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its “Christmas Wishes” production at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, upstairs in the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.

AP

AP

Getting it Right

Representatives from the Training Modernization Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City last week to meet with local career and technology center officials.

Tri-county area's jobless rate rises

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Grove board hears presentation on debt service

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.