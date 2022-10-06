Oct. 6, 2000
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Abigail Francis Cowles, daughter of Andrea and Don Cowles of 1437 Otter St., Franklin; and Taylor Nicole Geer, daughter of Julie Hovis and Wade Geer of Cooperstown.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 6:45 am
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
CLARION — Clarion Borough this week gained a public works employee and lost a council member all in the same move.
Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Local Development District Association of Pennsylvania.
Tri-City Bridge
Oct. 6, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The Venango County Historical Society’s annual Applefest used book sale begins today.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.
Oct. 5, 2000
Oct. 4, 2000
Christian Singles
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign has begun and has raised $2,457 so far.
Throughout the year, Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City has marked its 150-year anniversary with a variety of special events and activities.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
CLARION — The PennWest-Clarion University choir has hopes of participating in an international music festival in Llangollen, Wales, next summer, pending university approval.
Oct. 3, 2000
Bill and Deb Larson of Corsica will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oil City Class of 1952
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 2, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday
The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township’s website.
Cranberry Clovers
Sept. 30, 2000
Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its “Christmas Wishes” production at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, upstairs in the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual fall family hayride Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.
The winners of the 2022 Oil Region tourism awards have been chosen.
Sept. 29, 2000
James Svolos, a former Oil City resident, and Erin Murphy of Seattle, Washington, have announced their engagement.
The annual Autumn Leaf Festival kiddies parade was held Tuesday, and the The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced the following winners:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club
A cool fall evening followed on the heels of a day of patchwork clouds as the Franklin High School homecoming parade returned to the streets Wednesday evening.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Sept. 28, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery: