Oct. 7, 1999

A road on Transit Street in Reno, connecting Route 8 and First Street, that was washed out by the 1996 flood will be turned into a wooden footbridge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.

Community News

About People

ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd
Community News

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd

Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.

Community News

Union High School going remote next week

  • From staff reports

Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.

Community News

Getting It Right

The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.