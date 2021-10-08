Oct. 8, 1999

Two lawyers who have plied their trade for 50 years in Venango County, Harry W. Gent Jr. of Franklin and Major D. Olmes Jr. of Oil City, were honored Thursday by the Venango County Commissioners for their accomplishments.

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.

ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.