Oct. 9, 1999

Dave Fleeger of Ray Virgil Scrap Metal of Oil City uses a cutting torch to slice the metal off one of two 1897 dining cars which were used as dining areas at the former Depot Restaurant on Railroad Street. The rail cars are being removed to make room for a new day care center which will be located at the Depot site.

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.