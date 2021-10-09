Dave Fleeger of Ray Virgil Scrap Metal of Oil City uses a cutting torch to slice the metal off one of two 1897 dining cars which were used as dining areas at the former Depot Restaurant on Railroad Street. The rail cars are being removed to make room for a new day care center which will be located at the Depot site.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.