Sept. 11, 1999
The annual Applefest celebration at Franklin is expected to draw 75,000 people during the first weekend of October.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sept. 11, 1999
The annual Applefest celebration at Franklin is expected to draw 75,000 people during the first weekend of October.
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday said his office has been receiving phone calls from parents since the state-issued order of face masks in schools was issued Aug. 31.
Baughman
Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
The Clarion County Historical Society’s Sutton-Ditz Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The museum will close for winter on Nov. 18.
Sept. 11, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …
The ninth annual Fighter’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Samuel and Frances Polito of Franklin will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Barrow Card Party — The Barrow Card Party was held Sept. 8 with Patti Fryman, Sherry Kukla and Marilyn Ham as winners in bridge.
Keystone Class of 1961
Leia Marie Byham, daughter of Tessa and Jon Byham of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Sept. 10, 1999
Cranberry Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Eric Heil said multiple construction projects, totaling $1,865,900, were reported over the past month.
A variety of matters came up at Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, including an update from City Manager Mark Schroyer on paving the city began last week.
Champagne Rain will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Oil City’s Town Square.
The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Oil City is collecting items from residents and businesses to be put in the sesquicentennial time capsule.
Sept. 9, 1999
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1962
GOP Motorcycle Ride
A lack of a normal Applefest in 2020 was a “gut punch” to the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s finances.
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.
Sept. 8, 1999
Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
Oil City Class of 1954
BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced it is restricting wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest for one year because of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belltown Regatta took to the Clarion River Sunday.
Sept. 7, 1999
STONEBORO — For the Great Stoneboro Fair board, this year’s event proved to be a case of promises made, promises kept.
The arts are alive in Tionesta. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art on the Allegheny Festival returned Saturday.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
Michael and Susan Urbassik of Polk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango Co…
GUN SHOW Cherrytree Twp. Fire Dept. (Cherrytree Road). Ti…
West Park Rehab Physical Therapy is now seeking to hire a…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
I want to thank family and friends who made my 90th birth…
Lost male cat on Gurney Rd in Fkln. Large, long hair, gra…