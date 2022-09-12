Sept. 12, 2000

A daughter was born at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday to Chad and Michelle Irwin, 127 Nesbit St., Franklin.

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease

  • From staff reports

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed

  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

  • From staff reports

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.