Sept. 12, 2001

Miles from the ruined national landmarks strewn with yet untold carnage, Venango County emergency workers converged at the 911 center Tuesday morning to prepare possible local targets of terror.

  • From staff reports

Clarion County girls will compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the “Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.”

Venango Youth Choir to start season

  • From staff reports

The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Canines, felines and assorted other furred and feathered Venango County residents are invited to bring their humans to downtown Franklin on Saturday for this year’s PetFest.

About People

NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …

Casey bill would expand Social Security benefits

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced legislation designed to fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses, according to a Senate news release.

  • From staff reports

Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.

Bank seeks donations for those in need of food

  • From staff reports

Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.

  • From staff reports

Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.

Geneva program offers free tuition

  • From staff reports

Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.