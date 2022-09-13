Sept. 13, 2000
Celebrating her first birthday today is Hannah Erin Lamberton, daughter of Janille and William C. Lamberton of 104 Glenview Ave.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.
Dunkin’ opened Monday in at 639 Main St., Clarion.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Sept. 12, 2000
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.
Monday, Sept. 12
Baughman
Cranberry Class of 1956
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the township association’s 109th annual county convention.
Sept. 11, 2000
Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, earned a district award from Erie Insurance.
Oil City’s Core Goods business will be moving from Seneca Street to a new location on the South Side later this year.
Group to host film screening
The Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin will hold a soft opening Monday at its new location after outgrowing its former space shared with The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between.
CLARION — Brandon’s Dad, a local nonprofit focusing on DUI prevention, recently received a $40,000 grant from a state program to help that cause.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery will be held Saturday.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members have been asked by borough administrator Joe Sporer to adopt a resolution that would create tobacco-free areas at playgrounds within the borough.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday gave approval for the Oil City YMCA to use the Samuel Justus bike trail Sept. 20 and 27 for a youth running program.
Sept. 9, 2000
Cranberry Class of 1960
Champagne Rain will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is accepting applications for the following grants:
Franklin officials are seeking input from city residents to help determine the public’s interest in the city’s many recreational venues as well as prospective ones.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Jerry and Sandy Bickel, of Reno, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Dennis and Melanie McGinnis of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Curtis and Cynthia McAninch of Tionesta will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Tamarack Wildlife Center will host its annual open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This event is free and open for all ages.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a pottery showcase and quilt show during The Peanut Butter Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Clarion Republicans
Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday for the fall semester and a Christmas concert with the title of “Goin’ Home.”
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Sept. 8, 2000
A Harvest Moon Night Hike will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Oil Creek State Park, starting at the Blood Farm Day Use Area.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K race is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24. Race day registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will immediately follow.
Venango Archaeology
