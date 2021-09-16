Sept. 16, 1999
A daughter was born at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to Richard and Carla Eakin of 30220 Lake Creek Road, Cochranton.
Several Venango County 4-H kids have advanced to the state competition after competing in the Pleasure and Games classes of the District IX Horse Show at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dorothy Burke Tarr of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter, Shirley.
Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.
CLARION — The favorite place in Clarion County is the county’s park near Shippenville, according to a survey conducted as part of the preparation of county’s new comprehensive plan.
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
Forest County Chief Clerk Lynette Greathouse said at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting that preparations for the Nov. 2 general election are coming along well.
EAST BRADY — If everything falls into place, work in the Brady Tunnel could be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, according to Armstrong Trails Executive Director Chris Ziegler.
The Northwestern Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive will hold open meetings from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at the Oil City Library and Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 at the Franklin Library.
EAST BRADY— When a trail is built on what used to be a railroad, you are going to find pieces of history along the way.
Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.
Sept. 16, 1999
Mark Sevco will assume the role of president of UPMC Hospitals, comprised of 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
Sept. 15, 1999
Franklin
Oil City Class of 1971
Bill and Carol Goheen of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Twenty-hour flagging will be in place through Thursday from the intersection of Routes 28 and 322 to the end of the project on Route 28 in Brookville and Pine Grove Township.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.
Venango County chief clerk Sabrina Backer gave an update on preparations for the November general election during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through the end of the year.
CLARION — Although Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, said “all systems are go” for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival, she isn’t taking chances.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.
The City of Oil City will hold its annual tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the city garage on Regan Drive in Siverly.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.
Graham Cemetery
John “Jack” B. and Kathy Deible celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Paige Ritchey and Dalton Haggerty of Oil City announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will be accepting household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Allocation of the City of Franklin’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were discussed at Monday’s meeting of Franklin council.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
On May 20, 1938, the first air mail flight in Venango County carried roughly 10,000 pieces of mail from Oil City to Pittsburgh.
In the late 1950s, The Derrick closely followed the case of Lydia Dean, a Filipino war bride who was charged in December 1957 with murdering her husband, local Air Force Sgt. Ronald Dean.
Sept. 14, 1999
The city of Franklin is once again looking for a Christmas tree.
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
