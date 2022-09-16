The Franklin High School class of 1960 held its 40-year reunion at the Franklin Club. Lou Fogle and Ed Bergin provided music, and Carol Burkhardt Richardson gave a welcome speech. Other members included Sandy Tucker Deligiannis, Klaus Klause, Jane Beggs Johnson, Sue Smith DeMaison, Penny Haylett Kulbacki, Nancy Shaw Edwards, Sheila Finch, Delores Rummel Allen, Mary Kay Soisson Shumacher and Karen Baughman Bingman.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.