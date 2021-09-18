Sept. 18, 1999
German native, Gunner Sider, who is walking across the U.S., stops to visit in Venango County. His goal is to visit all 50 state capitols, on foot, pulling his 650-pound wagon behind him, then retire to write his book.
Treasure Seekers Storytime
CLARION — Clarion County has been awarded $1,096,125 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in Clarion County.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the 108th annual county convention.
The Franklin Rotary Club is set for a multi-point service project on Tuesday for advancing peace locally.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peachie Hess. The article was submitted by her family.
Sept. 17, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ruth Eakin of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Terri Calascibetta.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…
Friday, Sept. 17
‘Oil City Uncorked’ Wine Walk
CLARION — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clarion County.
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
The Clarion Hospital Foundation recently presented Dr. Robert C. Luderer with the 2021 David W. “Doc” Humphrey Clarion Hospital Service Award.
Venango Democrats to hold fall dinner Saturday
EAST BRADY — If everything falls into place, work in the Brady Tunnel could be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, according to Armstrong Trails Executive Director Chris Ziegler.
EAST BRADY— When a trail is built on what used to be a railroad, you are going to find pieces of history along the way.
Mark Sevco will assume the role of president of UPMC Hospitals, comprised of 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals.
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
The Northwestern Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive will hold open meetings from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at the Oil City Library and Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 at the Franklin Library.
CLARION — The favorite place in Clarion County is the county’s park near Shippenville, according to a survey conducted as part of the preparation of county’s new comprehensive plan.
Forest County Chief Clerk Lynette Greathouse said at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting that preparations for the Nov. 2 general election are coming along well.
Several Venango County 4-H kids have advanced to the state competition after competing in the Pleasure and Games classes of the District IX Horse Show at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dorothy Burke Tarr of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter, Shirley.
Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.
Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.
Sept. 16, 1999
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
Sept. 15, 1999
Franklin
Oil City Class of 1971
Bill and Carol Goheen of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Twenty-hour flagging will be in place through Thursday from the intersection of Routes 28 and 322 to the end of the project on Route 28 in Brookville and Pine Grove Township.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.
Venango County chief clerk Sabrina Backer gave an update on preparations for the November general election during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through the end of the year.
CLARION — Although Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, said “all systems are go” for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival, she isn’t taking chances.
