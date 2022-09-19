The fear of a teacher strike in Valley Grove School District was laid to rest Monday. After negotiating for eight hours, school board president Robert Lewis and union president Bridget Kennedy reached a tentative agreement on a three-year pact.
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…
BUTLER — The Butler VA Health Care System announced its flu clinic on Monday at the New Castle Road Campus, 325 New Castle Road, will be limited to veterans age 65 and older. The change is due to circumstances resulting in a delay in flu vaccine supplies.
MARIENVILLE — The USDA, Forest Service, announced Forest Road 124 will be closed Monday through Sept. 30 to allow for the replacement of the undersized, failing culvert on an unnamed tributary to Spring Creek in Allegheny National Forest in Jenks Township.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.