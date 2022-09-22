Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.