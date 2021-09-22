Sept. 22, 1999
The first phase of an ambitious $1.74 million renovation project in downtown Franklin is nearing completion, just in time for the annual Applefest celebration in two weeks.
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 4:32 am
MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.
Schools boards and community members at Keystone and Allegheny-Clarion Valley school districts on Monday debated the masking mandate ordered Aug. 31 by the state Department of Health.
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
Venango County Human Services will celebrate September as National Recovery Month during an event Friday.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
The 2021 Oil Valley Film Festival announced its winners from among 22 films representing nine countries from the sixth annual event.
Venango Regional Economic Development Authority board members heard updates at their monthly meeting Tuesday about the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project and the eAcademy program.
CASA of Venango County is looking for volunteers and will hold a virtual informational session at 6 p.m. today.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.
Clay Kilgore, author, researcher and historian, will be the featured speaker at the next online presentation sponsored by Washington’s Trail 1753.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
As The Derrick’s 100th anniversary arrived in 1971, several comic strips that were published in the newspaper at that time provided some lighthearted commemoration of the event.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
In November 1952, The Derrick unveiled its new digs on West First Street during a three-day open house that attracted many subscribers and members of the community.
The eighth annual “A Night at the Museum” benefit gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Ron Mong, a CPA and dairy consultant with the Herbein company, is retiring after a career in the dairy industry that spans more than 40 years.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
Sept. 21, 1999
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Many clubs at Cranberry Area High School are back in session, including Berry Botics, which this year will tackle demolition in the BEST Robotics challenge.
While looking through old editions of The News-Herald for the 22 Years Ago column, I came across this little gem of local history.
A motion filed by plaintiffs in the Polk Center closure lawsuit seeks to extend the existing schedule of the suit out of necessity.
Brian and Julie Thompson of Oil City will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, with several events at the church, located along Golf Course Road in Kossuth.
Sept. 20, 1999
COOKSBURG — Jenna Whiting was new to the Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up but she is not new to chainsaw carving. She represents a new generation of chainsaw sculptors who are young, female, entrepreneurs.
The newspaper wants readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook and be part of the annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
NEW BETHLEHEM — After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival returned last weekend.
Treasure Seekers Storytime
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the 108th annual county convention.
CLARION — Clarion County has been awarded $1,096,125 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in Clarion County.
Sept. 18, 1999
The Franklin Rotary Club is set for a multi-point service project on Tuesday for advancing peace locally.
Sept. 17, 1999
Friday, Sept. 17
‘Oil City Uncorked’ Wine Walk
CLARION — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clarion County.
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
