Sept. 27, 1999
Pittsburgh Attorney Michael Pribanic, his wife Ginny Pribanic and their friend Cathy Haddock deck themselves out as Santa Claus and his helpers to deliver presents to the 600 Polk Center residents.
The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…
Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.
Douglas and Joan Buzard of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Photo above, Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and, photo below, Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page o…
‘Lift Him Up’ praise concert
There’s less than a week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
David and Debbie Zacherl of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
The Rev. Lora Adams-King, senior pastor at New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin, announced the church will begin holding in-person worship services, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
Sept. 24, 1999
Zonta — Zonta Club members met Tuesday at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
Oren Baughman
Friends for Food will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Friday, Sept. 24
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…
Shane Alexander concert
A group of local residents will travel by bus from Franklin to join the Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg on Monday.
Sept. 23, 1999
The billy goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
The 31st annual Friends for Food campaign is getting started, and this year will look much the same as last year with some added conveniences.
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Grace Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
Sept. 22, 1999
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
CASA of Venango County is looking for volunteers and will hold a virtual informational session at 6 p.m. today.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
Venango County Human Services will celebrate September as National Recovery Month during an event Friday.
Schools boards and community members at Keystone and Allegheny-Clarion Valley school districts on Monday debated the masking mandate ordered Aug. 31 by the state Department of Health.
Venango Regional Economic Development Authority board members heard updates at their monthly meeting Tuesday about the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project and the eAcademy program.
The 2021 Oil Valley Film Festival announced its winners from among 22 films representing nine countries from the sixth annual event.
Clay Kilgore, author, researcher and historian, will be the featured speaker at the next online presentation sponsored by Washington’s Trail 1753.
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.
Ron Mong, a CPA and dairy consultant with the Herbein company, is retiring after a career in the dairy industry that spans more than 40 years.
