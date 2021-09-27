Sept. 27, 1999

Pittsburgh Attorney Michael Pribanic, his wife Ginny Pribanic and their friend Cathy Haddock deck themselves out as Santa Claus and his helpers to deliver presents to the 600 Polk Center residents.

Recipes sought for Creative Cookbook contest

The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.

About People
About People

85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…

Rocky Grove volunteer firefighter honored
Rocky Grove volunteer firefighter honored

  • From staff reports

Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.

Wildlife photography contest winners announced
Free

Wildlife photography contest winners announced

Photo above, Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and, photo below, Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page o…

OC homecoming queen crowned
OC homecoming queen crowned

Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.

Penncrest district joins suit against mask mandate

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…

Speaker to discuss physician-assisted suicide

  • From staff reports

A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.

About People
About People

80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…

FUN Bank sponsors financial education classes

  • From staff reports

First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.

Community garden unveiled
Community garden unveiled

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.