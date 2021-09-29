Sept. 29, 1999
Although pumpkins nationwide are not faring well, the local crop is as good as ever. Kathleen and Charles Wingard picked pumpkins Tuesday from their two-acre pumpkin patch along Route 322 near Shippenville.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Flu shots
Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.
The program “Our Town More Stories from Oil City” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQLN, Erie’s PBS channel.
Cranberry School Board members reviewed food shortages and cyber education costs at the panel’s meeting Monday.
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioners purchased property Tuesday that they hope will remedy a “failed” acid mine drainage project.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
The 2021 Friends for Food campaign is underway and has raised $850.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
Two Valley Grove School Board members were honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association with recognitions of achievement at Monday’s board meeting.
The Derrick received a prestigious award in 1985 when the newspaper was named industry of the year and honored during Oil City’s Oil Heritage Week.
The University of Pittsburgh’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) has a new home at Pitt-Titusville, and the first cohort of regional students has already begun coursework there.
75TH BIRTHDAY — Van Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. He is married to Mary Stewart and has twin daughters, Allison Friedhaber and Christine McIntyre. Stewart retired from Story and Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He previously enjoyed spending time at the Oil City McD…
E.P. Boyle and Kay Parker talked about The Derrick’s past, present and commitment to the future when the newspaper was honored in 1985, and we still strive to serve the community today with the same zeal and vision we have had for the past 150 years.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported from Clarion County has risen over the past seven days, while the average daily number of cases reported from both Venango and Forest counties remained flat from the previous seven-day period.
Oil City School Board members did not conduct any business at their meeting Monday due to the presence of two people who refused to wear masks, leading to the meeting being canceled after the board recessed for an hour.
Cranberry School Board members heard comments from four visitors Monday night as parents and teachers talked about their concerns regarding mask mandates and other COVID-related policies for students.
Douglas and Joan Buzard of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…
The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
‘Lift Him Up’ praise concert
There’s less than a week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
David and Debbie Zacherl of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
The Rev. Lora Adams-King, senior pastor at New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin, announced the church will begin holding in-person worship services, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Zonta — Zonta Club members met Tuesday at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
Oren Baughman
Friends for Food will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 20.
