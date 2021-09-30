Sept. 30, 1999
Jerri Gent, Franklin Chamber of Commerce executive director, talks with Ben Sokolow and Doug Volmrich, sign committee members, as Franklin’s Fountain Park is being prepared for this weekend’s Applefest celebration.
Franklin School Board members handled some routine business at their meeting this week.
Oberlander recognized for legislative leadership
Frank and Judy Baker of Lucinda will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Eleanor Moyer and Jean Johnston, who live on opposite ends of Elk Street in Franklin, both enjoy decorating for the seasons.
WASHINGTON — Following the passage of the extension of the public debt limit, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released the following statement:
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Flu shots
Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.
The program “Our Town More Stories from Oil City” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQLN, Erie’s PBS channel.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
The 2021 Friends for Food campaign is underway and has raised $850.
Sept. 29, 1999
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioners purchased property Tuesday that they hope will remedy a “failed” acid mine drainage project.
Cranberry School Board members reviewed food shortages and cyber education costs at the panel’s meeting Monday.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sept. 28, 1999
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
Two Valley Grove School Board members were honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association with recognitions of achievement at Monday’s board meeting.
The Derrick received a prestigious award in 1985 when the newspaper was named industry of the year and honored during Oil City’s Oil Heritage Week.
The University of Pittsburgh’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) has a new home at Pitt-Titusville, and the first cohort of regional students has already begun coursework there.
75TH BIRTHDAY — Van Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. He is married to Mary Stewart and has twin daughters, Allison Friedhaber and Christine McIntyre. Stewart retired from Story and Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He previously enjoyed spending time at the Oil City McD…
E.P. Boyle and Kay Parker talked about The Derrick’s past, present and commitment to the future when the newspaper was honored in 1985, and we still strive to serve the community today with the same zeal and vision we have had for the past 150 years.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported from Clarion County has risen over the past seven days, while the average daily number of cases reported from both Venango and Forest counties remained flat from the previous seven-day period.
Oil City School Board members did not conduct any business at their meeting Monday due to the presence of two people who refused to wear masks, leading to the meeting being canceled after the board recessed for an hour.
Cranberry School Board members heard comments from four visitors Monday night as parents and teachers talked about their concerns regarding mask mandates and other COVID-related policies for students.
Douglas and Joan Buzard of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…
Sept. 27, 1999
The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
‘Lift Him Up’ praise concert
There’s less than a week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
