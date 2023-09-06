Sept. 6, 2001

Only one of Venango County’s four school districts showed a gain in students this fall. According to third-day enrollment figures for local school districts, only Valley Grove shows an increase over last year at this time.

0
0
0
0
0

Venango townships convention set Sept. 27
Community News

Venango townships convention set Sept. 27

  • From staff reports

Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.

Community News

Bank seeks donations for those in need of food

  • From staff reports

Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.

Community News

Geneva program offers free tuition

  • From staff reports

Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.

Art show to open at new Graffiti Gallery location
Community News

Art show to open at new Graffiti Gallery location

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAY — Family and friends of Stanley Spence are invited to gather for a reunion, as well as to celebrate his 73rd birthday, at 5 p.m. today at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.

Community News

Final 2 Sherman lighthouse tours scheduled

The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.