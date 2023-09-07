Sept. 7, 2001
Franklin’s boys and girls golf teams made it a clean sweep Thursday at Wanango Country Club.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 6:19 am
Grove City College’s Project on Rural Ministry is hosting a “Leading Like Jesus” conference on Sept. 15 and 16 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., in Grove City.
Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
The Venango County Housing Rehabilitation Program, on Friday, will launch a pilot program component to address needed rehabilitation projects for rental units.
The following is Oil City’s paving schedule this week. The schedule is dependent on weather.
Two months out from the Nov. 5 general election, Oil City Mayor Bill Moon announced a write-in campaign to keep his job for another four years.
A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday morning at the new LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) Northwestern PA Venango County Day Center in Cornplanter Township.
The second installment on Amish life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City.
A free health screening has been planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Southside Neighborhood Hub, 106 Walnut St., Oil City.
The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.
Darl and Marilyn Black, of Cochranton, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary this year.
Laurelbrooke Landing will hold an antique car show and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 133 Laurelbrooke Drive, in Brookville.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Chamber of Commerce is getting into the Halloween spirit with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is now accepting applications for the following grants:
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
An Oil City High School freshman has created a little free library for her Girl Scout Silver Award Project.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.
Sept. 6, 2001
Sept. 5, 2001
Rod and Deb Sweetapple of Clintonville celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on Monday.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
Those who have lost a four-legged, furry or feathered friend have a new place in Venango County where they can go in their time of loss.
The Franklin Water Department and Fire Department will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until the job is complete.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has announced the winners of its third annual Oil Region tourism awards.
Venango County will host Recovery Day — a celebration of people who are recovering from addictions — from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum continued its 25-year anniversary celebration at a luncheon this week honoring its founders at the museum.
A Second Amendment conference will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sandycreek fire hall, 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin.
The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System, reaches a 20-year milestone this month.
Sept. 4, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Family and friends of Stanley Spence are invited to gather for a reunion, as well as to celebrate his 73rd birthday, at 5 p.m. today at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
Joseph and Suzann Reinsel of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Louis M. and Vickie L. Heath Jr. of Cooperstown are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.