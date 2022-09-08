Sept. 8, 2000
A son was born at Northwest Medical Center at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to Patricia and Robert Aaron, Franklin RD 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A son was born at Northwest Medical Center at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to Patricia and Robert Aaron, Franklin RD 1.
United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K race is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24. Race day registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will immediately follow.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Sept. 8, 2000
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
Jerry and Sandy Bickel, of Reno, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Dennis and Melanie McGinnis of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Curtis and Cynthia McAninch of Tionesta will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Tamarack Wildlife Center will host its annual open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This event is free and open for all ages.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a pottery showcase and quilt show during The Peanut Butter Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Clarion Republicans
A Harvest Moon Night Hike will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Oil Creek State Park, starting at the Blood Farm Day Use Area.
Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday for the fall semester and a Christmas concert with the title of “Goin’ Home.”
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Venango Archaeology
Sept. 7, 2000
Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Venango County Assistance Office
Oil City TOPS
Voting is open for the 2022 Oil Region Tourism Awards, the second annual contest hosted by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism.
Oil Region Ballet is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser throughout September.
Chiller Night Escape Experience by Bryan Hogue from Hogue Entertainment has opened in the Cranberry Mall.
Construction involving sidewalks and light poles around Town Square in Oil City could wrap up later this week or next week, depending on weather, said Becky Anderson, a city employee.
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Nancy Shaffer of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Debbie Snyder.)
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
Sept. 6, 2000
Clarion High School Class of 1960
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLARION — The Clarion County Jail is reporting an August spike in COVID-19 cases.
James and Barbara Fiscus of Clarion celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday.
Clarion High Class of 1960
Sept. 5, 2000
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Three area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship:
Thursday, Sept. 8
A workshop on the area’s trails, parks and waterways will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Venango County Conservation District building at 4871 U.S. 322 in Franklin.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Garage Sale Multi Family, 89 Silver Lane Clarion Pa., Fri…
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Wanted - Horse Trainer Looking for someone to work with y…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Apples: Ginger Gold, Gala, Zestar…
I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishe…