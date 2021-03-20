March 20, 1999
Franklin native Andrew Kistler called on members of the U.S. Congress Wednesday to "do what is right and just for veterans," imploring them to increase funding for veterans' health-care programs.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Friday that he will be at a hearing in Clarion on April 1 to hear from people who would be most impacted by tolling bridges on Interstate 80.
Crews in Franklin and Oil City will sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
The season of Lent is a journey to the cross.
Utica church hosts events
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The 2021 Good Friday Laymen's Service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The featured speaker for this year's event will be Frank J. Gill of Oil City.
Mr. Bookman's Bookstore, 316 Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin, will hold its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
CLARION TOWNSHIP - When it came to selecting a new board member, the Clarion-Limestone School District had four candidates from which to choose.
The targeted time frame set by the state for closing Polk Center is August 2022.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
Woman to seek GOP nod for Clarion Borough mayor
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
March 19, 1999
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
March 18, 1999
Woman will seek Clarion mayor post
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry and the Clarion Mall will host a job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments today.
Venango County now has a phone number dedicated to helping people who are having problems scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance accountability among the nation's poorest performing nursing homes.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
Plumer Cemetery Association
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
This photograph shows the First Presbyterian Church, built in 1908 at a cost of $22,000, on Oil City's North Side.
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.
Kellner's Fireworks will host its annual demo days and seminars Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
Alletta Gilliland Netzler of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
March 17, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Rita C. Schiffer of Huefner. The article was submitted by her family.
Adam Christopher Owen and Amanda Dian Shontz have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The 70th annual Easter sunrise service at Cook Forest State Park scheduled for April 4 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
