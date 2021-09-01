Sept. 1, 1999
An FBI Evidence Response Team parked its truck and portable lab in front of a home at 7 Reed St. in Oil City Tuesday afternoon to collect more evidence for the seven-year continuing investigation of Shauna Howe’s murder.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An FBI Evidence Response Team parked its truck and portable lab in front of a home at 7 Reed St. in Oil City Tuesday afternoon to collect more evidence for the seven-year continuing investigation of Shauna Howe’s murder.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:
Sept. 1, 1999
Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in both Clarion and Forest counties is in line with this week’s western Pennsylvania average of $3.23, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In Venango County, however, the average price is $3.34.
As heavy hammers pounded and pry bars lifted, the sound of clanging steel could be heard on North Seneca Street in Oil City on Tuesday, as the railroad tracks along the road were being upgraded.
TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…
Venango Democrats to meet
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, working with the State System Foundation, has announced an initiative to help prevent dropout among at-risk students.
The Derrick celebrated a milestone in its long, distinguished history on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1971, with the publication of its special centennial edition to mark the 100-year anniversaries of the newspaper and Oil City.
The first section of The Derrick’s Aug. 14, 1971, centennial edition offered a glimpse into the happenings of the times both here and elsewhere.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has more than doubled from the previous seven days.
SENECA — Dean Straffin, a retired anthropology professor from Clarion University, had no intention to become a collector of World War II military vehicles.
Aug. 30, 1999
Aug. 28, 1999
The Venango County Human Services department will participate in Tuesday’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.
The timeline has been revised for the final detour phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Venango County.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson issued the following statement on the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan:
Oak Hill
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.
Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.
Drake Days
The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
A motion for extension was granted in the lawsuit to keep Polk State Center open for residents who wish to stay there.
BROOKVILLE — A lane restriction will take effect Monday on Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.
Aug. 27, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one…
Aug. 26, 1999
Good Hope Christian Preschool is continuing to accept registrations for its afternoon preschool class for the 2021-22 school term.
UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert G. Miller, of Utica. The article was submitted by his family.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marilyn Brandon of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
Venango County Assistance Office
1121 Allegheny Ave, OC. Sale Sept 2nd thru Sept 4th. 9am to 4pm
Huge Antique and Collectibles sale Fri 9-5, Sat 9-2 at 10…
Large indoor sale 1771 Roundtown Dr. Crown. Fri, Sat, Sun…
Looking for one good home for two healthy, sibling, vet c…
Oil City 211 Oak Road Yard sale September 3 and 4th. 9am …
Our garage sale has overflowed into the yard. Please come…
Thank you to all the friends who sent cards during my ill…
Tionesta 564 Route 36 Household sale September 4 & 5 …