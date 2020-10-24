Oct. 24, 1998
With the Franklin Knights thrilling 28-25 win over Meadville and Oil City's 19-6 triumph over Greenville on Friday night, a ticket to next weeks Franklin-Oil City game may be harder to get than a Beanie Baby.
