Even before it was made public in July 1997, a state Welfare Department plan to change the way Pennsylvania cares for its mentally retarded citizens led to fears that bureaucrats were leading a charge to close institutions such as Polk. The state says change is needed as institutions serve 4% of the retarded population yet uses 22% of the funds. This disproportionate spending, coupled with the cost of fighting lawsuits filed by groups unhappy with conditions at the state-run center, led to a situation in which the needs of the retarded were not being met, the Welfare Department said.