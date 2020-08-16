Aug. 15, 1998
According to ticket sales, nearly 3,200 people have attended the 41st annual Venango County Fair during each day of operation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 4:47 am
Aug. 15, 1998
According to ticket sales, nearly 3,200 people have attended the 41st annual Venango County Fair during each day of operation.