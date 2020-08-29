Jack Kemmerer, who works at Feldman's Jewelers, keeps the clock ticking at the tower of the Venango County Courthouse. He checks the time daily on his trek to work. Sometimes it's a few minutes fast, sometimes a little slow. If it's slightly more confused he knows he will be spending time in the tower that day. He is one of the last remaining watchmakers in the area. Kemmerer took a permanent job with Feldman's in 1956. The mechanisms of the clock bear the inscription: Made by Seth Thomas Clocks, a division of General Times Instruments Corp., Dec. 15, 1939. Kemmerer said, "Seth Thomas was one of the premier clockmakers of that time. I don't anticipate needing to replace the clock anytime soon, it's made really well."