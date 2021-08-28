Aug. 28, 1999
Work has begun on the new marquee for the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Liberty Street. The project will be dedicated Thursday, Sept. 23, before the 7 p.m. showing of "Annie."
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 11:28 am
The Venango County Human Services department will participate in Tuesday’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.
The timeline has been revised for the final detour phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Venango County.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson issued the following statement on the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan:
Oak Hill
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.
Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.
Drake Days
The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
A motion for extension was granted in the lawsuit to keep Polk State Center open for residents who wish to stay there.
BROOKVILLE — A lane restriction will take effect Monday on Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.
Aug. 27, 1999
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey released the following statement on the terror attacks in Afghanistan:
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one…
Venango County Assistance Office
Tea Party to meet
Colbert Avenue in Oil City will be closed at 9 p.m. today until about 6 a.m. Friday for excavation work.
Belles Lettres — Penny Craft won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Lawrence “Larry” and Ellen Lyman of Meadville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Maylah Zacherl, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Zacherl of Franklin, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Subm…
Aug. 26, 1999
Good Hope Christian Preschool is continuing to accept registrations for its afternoon preschool class for the 2021-22 school term.
UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert G. Miller, of Utica. The article was submitted by his family.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marilyn Brandon of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
Max and Doris Palmer of Marienville will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.
RN Goss Gas Products has recognized longtime employee Gary Witherup for 50 years of service with the company.
Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.
Oil City Class of 1965
CLARION — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County will once again offer surplus items for sale.
Work on the fourth phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Irwin Township is expected to begin next month.
