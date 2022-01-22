Snow continued to blanket the area Friday, keeping roads slick and plow drivers and police busy. But Frank Gesing, 14, and Sean Miller, 13, were happy campers as they tossed snow at each other Friday while taking a break from sledding down an East Third Street hill in Oil City.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.
CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.