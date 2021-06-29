June 29, 1999

The Valley Grove School District board of directors appointed acting Superintendent Raymond J. Brown to a three-year term as district superintendent.

Community News

CLUB NOTES

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.

WINNERS — Kim Keller of Franklin was the best of show award for her two-dimensional work at the 15th annual Art in the Wilds fine arts show held Saturday in Kane. She received a ribbon and a $200 prize, and will be automatically juried into the 2022 show. Peggy Houser of Kane won the best of…

New Life church honors pastor
New Life church honors pastor

  • From staff reports

The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.