The Allegheny River is composed of three previous "Alleghenies" which were brought together by the shifting glaciers of an Ice Age 350,000 to 550,000 years ago. The Allegheny begins as a spring near Coudersport in Potter County, then meanders north into New York, through Lean and Salamanca, before it returns again to Pennsylvania. About 15% of the Allegheny River basin is contained in New York, while the rest is in Pennsylvania. The shoreline of the Allegheny is about 325 miles in length, although it only covers about 135 miles. Approximately 55 miles of the Allegheny runs through Venango County.