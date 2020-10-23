Mitzi Marricco is among 18 tour guide operators from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Canada visiting the area for a two-day complimentary look at our area. The group is always looking for something different... and Marricco believes she may have found just what they wanted. "It's an untapped jewel," Marricco said while taking in fall's late foliage from the observation car on the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad. Stops also included Venango Museum of Art, Science and History, Molly's Mill and Casey's Caboose, On The Front Porch and Tyred Wheels Museum. Today they will visit the Antique Warehouse Mall, Barrow-Civic Theatre, the Franklin Club, DeBence Antique World and Downstairs Mall, St. John's Episcopal Church, Story and Clark Piano Factory, the Cranberry Mall, The Inn at Franklin and Dandy's Frontier.