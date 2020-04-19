April 18, 1998
Michael Blackhurst, a junior at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, was elected into Tau Beta Pi, a national engineering honor society. He is the son of Candi and Fred Blackhurst of Franklin.
Updated: April 19, 2020 @ 3:18 am
