After the weather dipped into the 30s earlier this week, it just as quickly rose back to the 60s Wednesday — the perfect temperature for Oil City’s annual Clean Up Day.

Community Services of Venango County was one of 27 volunteer groups that participated in the Clean Up Day, and Cindy Woloszyn of Community Services said the agency is hoping to put a park in the alleyway by the building on Center Street.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
Community News

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year

  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

Community News

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Community News

New apprenticeship fills manufacturing's 'skills gap'

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.