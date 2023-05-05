Rotary Youth Leadership Award goes to 3 juniors

Alexandra Rodgers, of Christian Life Academy (second from left), James O’Dell, of Oil City High School, and Mercedes Kalamajka, of Venango Catholic High School, have been selected to receive 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. They attended Thursday’s Oil City Rotary Club meeting and are flanked by Rotary members Kevin Frawley, Jeannine Botta Guth and Hind Karns.

 By Makayla Keating

Three students who are finishing their junior year in high school attended the Oil City Rotary Club meeting on Thursday as they were selected to receive 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

The students — Mercedes Kalamajka, of Venango Catholic High School; James O’Dell, of Oil City High School; and Alexandra Rodgers, of Christian Life Academy — will attend a week of programming at Westminster College from June 11-16.

