3 is company on daily walks

A bobtailed orange cat accompanies Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle, Buddy, as they walk near Betts Machine Shop. (Contributed photo)

Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.

If Meitus and Buddy stop, the cat stops; as the walk continues, the cat walks along behind.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…

3 is company on daily walks
Community News

3 is company on daily walks

  • From staff reports

Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.

Community News

Winners announced in Electralloy essay program

  • From staff reports

Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.

Community News

Penn Highlands honors virus victims, survivors

  • From staff reports

DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.

Community News

AAA prediction

  • From staff reports

AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

Community News

Democrats on Mastriano

  • From staff reports

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."

Free

Tri-county reports 134 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Community News

State utilizes new vaccine map

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced it has transitioned to vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…

Community News

Food aid continues for those in need

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Education, Agriculture and Human Services have announced thousands of students and families in need will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.

ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner

  • From staff reports

Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.