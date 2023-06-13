Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.