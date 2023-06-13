The Oil City Arts Council has three Pipeline Alley shows remaining this summer.

The shows are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Rossbacher honored

Rossbacher Insurance Group has been honored as the Erie Insurance Giving Network “Agency of the Year” for its community involvement in 2023.

About People
Community News

About People

PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…

Stars Over Clarion event scheduled
Community News

Stars Over Clarion event scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest-Clarion will host Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.

Community News

State agencies propose mitigation land bank

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…

Community News

State eliminates Medicaid provider enrollment application backlog

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.