Three men were killed when explosions and fire destroyed the Amalie refinery on Route 322 north of Franklin 50 years ago today.
Two other men died later from their injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 5:50 am
Three men were killed when explosions and fire destroyed the Amalie refinery on Route 322 north of Franklin 50 years ago today.
Two other men died later from their injuries.