A total of 59 graduates received diplomas Thursday evening during outdoor commencement ceremonies at Valley Grove Elementary School for the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.

Paige Dailey, the co-vice president of the class, gave a welcome from the Class of 2021 to those in attendance.

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

  • From staff reports

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.