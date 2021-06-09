A total of 75 graduates received diplomas Tuesday evening during commencement exercises for the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.

Class president Megan Heckathorne began the ceremony by welcoming those in attendance. Class secretary Madison Weaver provided a reading.

  • From staff reports

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.

'Around the World' at VC prom
'Around the World' at VC prom

  • From staff reports

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.