Nine local students are candidates for the 2020 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. Thursday in a virtual ceremony that will be streamed on the Oil Heritage Festival Facebook page, as well as on Comcast Channel 22.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 6:41 am
