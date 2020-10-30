Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District is going from face-to-face learning to fully remote learning beginning today.
District officials said Thursday night they reviewed the district's current virus case situation with the Department of Health.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District is going from face-to-face learning to fully remote learning beginning today.
District officials said Thursday night they reviewed the district's current virus case situation with the Department of Health.