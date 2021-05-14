A-C Valley names prom court

The Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School prom will be held Saturday, June 5, at the school with the theme of "A Night Under the Big Top." A prom march and crowning of king and queen will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing. Serving on the prom court are, front, from left, Rachel Cullen, Tarra Stefanacci, Amelia Sherman, Abbey Feicht, Andrea Meals, Brogan Armagost, Brooke Terwilliger, Ashley Adams; and, back, Zachary Wampler, Noah Suto, Tanner Merwin, Levi Orton, Riley Bauer, Olin Gothe, Eli Penny and Adam Hook. (Contributed photo)
Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Linda Barret was the TOPS best loser and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the May 5 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Free

Walk-ins can get shots Friday at mall clinic

  • From staff reports

Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.

AAA prediction

  • From staff reports

AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

3 is company on daily walks

  • From staff reports

Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…

Winners announced in Electralloy essay program

  • From staff reports

Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.