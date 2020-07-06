As the Rally 4 America took place in Brookville on Independence Day, an American bald eagle, as if on cue, soared overhead.
The first-ever event in Brookville was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 and American Legion Post 102.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
As the Rally 4 America took place in Brookville on Independence Day, an American bald eagle, as if on cue, soared overhead.
The first-ever event in Brookville was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 and American Legion Post 102.